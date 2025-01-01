About this product
DAY/NIGHT
2 - 1g SATIVA prerolls
1 - 1g HYBRID preoll
2- 1g INDICA prerolls
Variety Day & Night - Prerolls - 5 pack - Sour Jack, Happy Hour, Salt Water Taffy, Pisthash, Dreamsicle
by Rec Roots
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
by Rec Roots
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
No product reviews
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
