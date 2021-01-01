About this product

Our Serious Relax + Lavender CBD tincture has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote a healthy balance for body and mind so you can claim victory all day long.



This CBD tincture contains MCT oil, lavender, limonene, passionflower, and flavors of lime and ginger that keep you calm and focused while providing a natural defense for life’s daily stresses.



You’re always thinking of all the big and little details, so you understand how hard it is to relax a brain that’s always in overdrive. Your everyday battles need a cool, calm, and collected fighter.