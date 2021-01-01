About this product

Our Serious Relief + Arnica 0% THC CBD hemp Targeted topical™ has been formulated with broad spectrum CBD to target irritated areas of your body with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote speedy recovery and relief from life’s everyday battles.



This all-natural 0% THC CBD hemp topical contains arnica and jojoba to help minimize swelling and inflammation. Naturally scented with soothing jasmine, ylang ylang, and camphor to promote efficient recovery for muscles and joints and to open up pores for better delivery.