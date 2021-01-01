About this product

Our Serious Relief + Turmeric 0% THC broad spectrum hemp CBD tincture has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote recovery and relief from physical demands, discomfort, and life’s everyday battles.



This broad spectrum CBD tincture contains MCT oil, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, turmeric, and avocado oil that supports more focused energy, positive metabolic impact, and faster recovery, empowering healthy lifestyles, moderate to serious workout warriors, and those with aches or irritation.