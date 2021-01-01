About this product

Our Serious Relief + Turmeric CBD tincture has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote recovery and relief from physical demands, discomfort, and life’s everyday battles.



This CBD tincture contains MCT oil, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, turmeric, and avocado oil that supports more focused energy, positive metabolic impact, and faster recovery, empowering healthy lifestyles, moderate to serious workout warriors, and those with physical discomfort.



You’re your own toughest competition, mentally and especially physically. But whether it’s at the gym or through general discomfort, always pushing yourself harder doesn’t have to be synonymous with “no pain, no gain.” Your relief needs to meet you at the bar you’ve raised.