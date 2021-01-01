About this product

Our Serious Rest + Chamomile CBD tincture has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote a more restful night's sleep so you can claim victory tomorrow.



This CBD tincture contains MCT oil, linalool, hints of valerian root, and flavors such as vanilla, peppermint, and chamomile that support serious sleep, and keep the mind and body at ease, empowering you for more productive, less stressful days.



When you take your days seriously, the rest you get at night provides the foundation to fight your everyday battles.