About this product

Our Serious Rest + Chamomile CBD Gel Capsules have been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote a more restful night's sleep so you can claim victory tomorrow.



These CBD gel capsules contain MCT oil, linalool, hints of valerian root along with vanilla, peppermint, and chamomile which support serious sleep, and keep the mind and body at ease, empowering you for more productive, less stressful days.



When you take your days seriously, the rest you get at night provides the foundation to fight your everyday battles.