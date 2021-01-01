About this product

Receptra Serious Relax CBD Gel Capsules have been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote a healthy balance for body and mind so you can claim victory all day long.



These minimal-ingredient CBD gel capsules contain MCT oil and full spectrum hemp extract to keep you focused while providing a natural defense for life’s daily stresses. CBD capsules are a great on-the-go option.



You’re always thinking of all the big and little details, so you understand how hard it is to relax a brain that’s always in overdrive. Your everyday battles need a cool, calm, and collected fighter.