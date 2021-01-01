About this product

Our Serious Relief CBD tincture for large pets has been formulated to be a four-legged wellness solution with natural and organic ingredients that promote recovery and relief from life’s everyday battles or scary situations.



This CBD tincture for large pets contains a high fatty acid content to provide a number of health benefits for your fur family, like supporting muscle and joint health for better walks, games of fetch and more tail wags.



Just because they have fur (or feathers) doesn’t make them any less of a family member, and they deserve the same relief you rely on for your human family.