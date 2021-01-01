About this product

Our Serious Relief + Arnica CBD hemp Targeted Topical™ has been formulated to target irritated areas of your body with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote speedy recovery and relief from life’s everyday battles.



This all-natural CBD hemp topical contains arnica and jojoba to help minimize swelling and inflammation. Naturally scented with soothing jasmine, ylang-ylang, and camphor to promote efficient recovery for muscles and joints and to open up pores for better delivery.



No matter what age you feel on the inside, an active and well-lived life can come with aches, pains, and discomfort on the outside. Your relief and recovery needs to meet you at the bar you’ve raised.