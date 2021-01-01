At Receptra, we spend much of our time thinking about the phrase “the truth is curative.” It has been our focus from the very first day Receptra was founded in 2015.



In the winter of 2015, Rusty Scott was walking his dog in a Colorado snowstorm when he slipped on ice, landed on his knee and found himself in serious pain. Months later and still suffering, he was desperate for relief and wary of too-often prescribed pharmaceuticals. Rusty turned to CBD to get back to his regular, work-hard, do-it-all self. CBD eventually worked for Rusty, but not immediately. He tried dozens of products, each making claims of being the “most effective,” before finding a product and dose that actually lived up to the hype.



This frustration and lack of trust led to the founding of Receptra Naturals with the goal of providing therapeutically potent CBD products grown organically from Colorado Hemp that consistently worked. No false claims, no hyperbole, just the truth...because the truth is curative.



Years later, Receptra has created a legacy of reliable, effective products designed to help solve serious problems for thousands of people and their loved ones, while building a company of passionate driven people. The Receptra team is not a group of elite athletes, celebrities, or former tech entrepreneurs - this is a team of fighters. We’ve grown from Rusty to over 40 employees, and all of us have had to overcome something difficult, had to fight for ourselves or our loved ones - and we’re bonded by a sense of serious relief, having never given up. CBD played a role through all of our experience. We know the truth is curative, and we take our customers’ feedback as the most important truth of all.



Receptra products are now available in all 50 states and in many countries internationally, in thousands of retailers and online. We’ve been featured in Forbes, LA Weekly and hundreds of other notable resources as a trusted source for CBD productions and solutions. As we grow, we must never forget our origins. Truth drives us to be better people, it allows us to solve problems faster, to listen harder, and to create better products for you.