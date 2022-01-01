About this product
Our fast-acting beverages combine our full-spectrum extract with uplifting botanicals like Yerba Mate to help keep you energized and uplifted throughout the day. Formulated with nanotechnology for a quick-onset, these low-dose elixirs are perfect for hangouts with friends, or can be enjoyed solo when you’re in need of inspiration. With only 30 calories per can, they are the perfect guilt-free indulgence that’s lighter than light.
CBD per serving 2.5 mg
THC per serving 2.5 mg
Botanical Booster: Yerba Mate
Popular across South America, Yerba Mate is a traditional drink well known for its energy-boosting properties and support in reducing fatigue.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
Clean Ingredients
Natural products made from non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors
About this brand
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.