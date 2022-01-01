About this product
Built for convenience, add our nano drink additive to your favorite beverage for a heightened experience, or share with friends for double the fun. Our proprietary nanotechnology increases our cannabis extract’s bioavailability to deliver a faster, superior experience.
CBD per serving 5 mg
THC per serving 5 mg
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
About this brand
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.