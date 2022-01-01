Designed to help support healthy sleep cycles, add our nano drink additive to your favorite bedtime beverage. Our proprietary nanotechnology increases our cannabis extract’s bioavailability to deliver a fast-acting, superior experience.



CBD per serving 2.5 mg

THC per serving 5 mg

CBN per serving 2.5 mg



Minor Cannabinoid: CBN

This cannabinoid has been shown to help support healthy sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability

