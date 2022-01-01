About this product
Designed to help support healthy sleep cycles, add our nano drink additive to your favorite bedtime beverage. Our proprietary nanotechnology increases our cannabis extract’s bioavailability to deliver a fast-acting, superior experience.
CBD per serving 2.5 mg
THC per serving 5 mg
CBN per serving 2.5 mg
Minor Cannabinoid: CBN
This cannabinoid has been shown to help support healthy sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
About this brand
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.