Our fast-acting beverages combine our full-spectrum extract with uplifting botanicals like Yerba Mate to help keep you energized and uplifted throughout the day. Formulated with nanotechnology for a quick-onset, these low-dose elixirs are perfect for hangouts with friends, or can be enjoyed solo when you’re in need of inspiration. With only 30 calories per can, they are the perfect guilt-free indulgence that’s lighter than light.



CBD per serving 2.5 mg

THC per serving 2.5 mg



Botanical Booster: Yerba Mate

Popular across South America, Yerba Mate is a traditional drink well known for its energy-boosting properties and support in reducing fatigue.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability



Clean Ingredients

Natural products made from non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors

