About this product
Our fast-acting beverages combine our full-spectrum extract with uplifting botanicals like Yerba Mate to help keep you energized and uplifted throughout the day. Formulated with nanotechnology for a quick-onset, these delicious elixirs are perfect for hangouts with friends, or can be enjoyed solo when you’re in need of inspiration. With only 30 calories per can, they are the perfect guilt-free indulgence that’s lighter than light.
CBD per serving 10 mg
THC per serving 10 mg
Botanical Booster: Yerba Mate
Popular across South America, Yerba Mate is a traditional drink well known for its energy-boosting properties and support in reducing fatigue.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
Clean Ingredients
Natural products made from non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors
About this brand
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.