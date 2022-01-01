Our fast-acting beverages combine our full-spectrum extract with uplifting botanicals like Yerba Mate to help keep you energized and uplifted throughout the day. Formulated with nanotechnology for a quick-onset, these delicious elixirs are perfect for hangouts with friends, or can be enjoyed solo when you’re in need of inspiration. With only 30 calories per can, they are the perfect guilt-free indulgence that’s lighter than light.



CBD per serving 10 mg

THC per serving 10 mg



Botanical Booster: Yerba Mate

Popular across South America, Yerba Mate is a traditional drink well known for its energy-boosting properties and support in reducing fatigue.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability



Clean Ingredients

Natural products made from non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors

