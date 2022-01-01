Our Peach Dragonfruit Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help provide daily support for your Endocannabinoid System. By combining our Full-Spectrum CBD with low levels of THC, we’re able to develop a product designed for microdosing and formulated to unlock the benefits of the Entourage Effect. These fast-acting gummies are formulated to help you find your daily balance with our proprietary Superfood Vitamin Blend with added Folate.



CBD PER SERVING 12 mg

THC PER SERVING 2 mg



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability



Heightened CBD

Increased levels of CBD for a balanced, well-rounded experience



ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.

