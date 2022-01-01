About this product
Our Peach Dragonfruit Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help provide daily support for your Endocannabinoid System. By combining our Full-Spectrum CBD with low levels of THC, we’re able to develop a product designed for microdosing and formulated to unlock the benefits of the Entourage Effect. These fast-acting gummies are formulated to help you find your daily balance with our proprietary Superfood Vitamin Blend with added Folate.
CBD PER SERVING 12 mg
THC PER SERVING 2 mg
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
Heightened CBD
Increased levels of CBD for a balanced, well-rounded experience
ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.
About this brand
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.