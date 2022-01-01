Naturally flavored with mocha, our 6:1 oil tincture helps provide daily support for your Endocannabinoid System. Full-spectrum CBD is combined with a low dose of THC to create a product that is easy to microdose and incorporate into your daily wellness practice.



CBD per serving 12 mg

THC per serving 2 mg

THCV per serving 1 mg



Minor Cannabinoid: THCv

THCV has been studied for its ability to increase energy expenditure and provide general everyday wellness benefits. THCv is the perfect go to for those looking for a day-time microdosing product.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability



Heightened CBD

Increased levels of CBD for a balanced, well-rounded experience

