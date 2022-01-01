About this product
Naturally flavored with mocha, our 6:1 oil tincture helps provide daily support for your Endocannabinoid System. Full-spectrum CBD is combined with a low dose of THC to create a product that is easy to microdose and incorporate into your daily wellness practice.
CBD per serving 12 mg
THC per serving 2 mg
THCV per serving 1 mg
Minor Cannabinoid: THCv
THCV has been studied for its ability to increase energy expenditure and provide general everyday wellness benefits. THCv is the perfect go to for those looking for a day-time microdosing product.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
Heightened CBD
Increased levels of CBD for a balanced, well-rounded experience
About this brand
ReCreate
Crafted using the most innovative techniques in modern botanical science, ReCreate edible & drink formulations combine strain specific, full-spectrum extracts with the most efficacious botanical adaptogens. All ReCreate products consistently deliver a potent, euphoric, and targeted high that addresses your wellness needs rapidly & effectively.