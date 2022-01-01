Our Strawberry Kiwi Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help support a sense of calm. By combining our Full-Spectrum Extract with nanotechnology, Ashwagandha and 10mg of CBN, we’re able to provide one of the most advanced edibles in the market. Our Relax Gummies are perfect for those needing that sweet relaxation in no time.



CBD per serving 20 mg

THC per serving 10 mg

CBN per serving 1 mg



Botanical Booster: Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that has been cultivated in India for generations. Classified as an adaptogen, it’s used to help support a sense of calm and manage everyday stresses.



Minor Cannabinoid: CBN

This cannabinoid has been shown to help calm the mind and support sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability



ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.

