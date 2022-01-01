Naturally flavored with mocha, our 2:1 oil tincture is packed with Ashwagandha and 10mg of CBN to help support your sense of calm. All ReCreate products are formulated with our full-spectrum extract and fast-acting nanotechnology to provide one of the most efficacious products available in the market.



CBD per serving 13.33 mg

THC per serving 6.67 mg

CBN per serving 0.67 mg



Botanical Booster: Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that has been cultivated in India for generations. Classified as an adaptogen, it’s used to help support a sense of calm and manage everyday stresses.



Minor Cannabinoid: CBN

This cannabinoid has been shown to help calm the mind and support sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability

