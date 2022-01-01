About this product
Our Tangerine Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help the body recover from exercise-induced inflammation. By combining our Full-Spectrum Extract with nanotechnology, functional Cordyceps mushrooms, and 30mg of CBG, we’re able to provide one of the most advanced edibles in the market. Our Relief Gummies are perfect for those who need that extra bit of recovery after an intense workout.
CBD per serving 20 mg
THC per serving 10 mg
CBG per serving 3 mg
Botanical Booster: Cordyceps Mushrooms
Originally used by Tibetans, Cordyceps has powerful compounds that help protect and support joint health and mobility.
Minor Cannabinoid: CBG
Nicknamed the ‘Mother of all Cannabinoids’ - CBG has demonstrated its ability to ease the body and is currently being evaluated in numerous studies to determine the full extent of its wellness benefits.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.