Naturally flavored with mocha, our 2:1 oil tincture is packed with functional Cordyceps Mushrooms and 30mg of CBG to help the body recover from exercise-induced inflammation. All ReCreate products are formulated with our full-spectrum extract and fast-acting nanotechnology to provide one of the most efficacious products available in the market.



CBD per serving 13.33 mg

THC per serving 6.67 mg

CBG per serving 2 mg



Botanical Booster: Cordyceps Mushrooms

Originally used by Tibetans, Cordyceps has powerful compounds that help protect and support joint health and mobility.



Minor Cannabinoid: CBG

Nicknamed the ‘Mother of all Cannabinoids’ - CBG has demonstrated its ability to ease the body and is currently being evaluated in numerous studies to determine the full extent of its wellness benefits.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability