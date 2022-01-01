About this product
Naturally flavored with mocha, our 2:1 oil tincture is packed with functional Cordyceps Mushrooms and 30mg of CBG to help the body recover from exercise-induced inflammation. All ReCreate products are formulated with our full-spectrum extract and fast-acting nanotechnology to provide one of the most efficacious products available in the market.
CBD per serving 13.33 mg
THC per serving 6.67 mg
CBG per serving 2 mg
Botanical Booster: Cordyceps Mushrooms
Originally used by Tibetans, Cordyceps has powerful compounds that help protect and support joint health and mobility.
Minor Cannabinoid: CBG
Nicknamed the ‘Mother of all Cannabinoids’ - CBG has demonstrated its ability to ease the body and is currently being evaluated in numerous studies to determine the full extent of its wellness benefits.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
About this brand
ReCreate
Crafted using the most innovative techniques in modern botanical science, ReCreate edible & drink formulations combine strain specific, full-spectrum extracts with the most efficacious botanical adaptogens. All ReCreate products consistently deliver a potent, euphoric, and targeted high that addresses your wellness needs rapidly & effectively.