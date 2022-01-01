Our Tart Cherry Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help support healthy sleep cycles. By combining our Full-Spectrum Extract with nanotechnology, Passionflower, and 50mg of CBN, we’re able to provide one of the most advanced edibles in the market. Our Sleep Gummies are perfect for those who want to catch quality sleep in no time.



CBD per serving 20 mg

THC per serving 10 mg

CBN per serving 5mg



Botanical Booster: Passionflower

Used across native populations world wide, Passionflower is known for its calming and soothing effects. Research from the National Institute of Health shows that Passionflower may help adults who suffer from mild sleep irregularities.



Minor Cannabinoid: CBN

This cannabinoid has been shown to help support healthy sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.



Rapid Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability



ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment

to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.

