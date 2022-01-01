About this product
Our Tart Cherry Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help support healthy sleep cycles. By combining our Full-Spectrum Extract with nanotechnology, Passionflower, and 50mg of CBN, we’re able to provide one of the most advanced edibles in the market. Our Sleep Gummies are perfect for those who want to catch quality sleep in no time.
CBD per serving 20 mg
THC per serving 10 mg
CBN per serving 5mg
Botanical Booster: Passionflower
Used across native populations world wide, Passionflower is known for its calming and soothing effects. Research from the National Institute of Health shows that Passionflower may help adults who suffer from mild sleep irregularities.
Minor Cannabinoid: CBN
This cannabinoid has been shown to help support healthy sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment
to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.
CBD per serving 20 mg
THC per serving 10 mg
CBN per serving 5mg
Botanical Booster: Passionflower
Used across native populations world wide, Passionflower is known for its calming and soothing effects. Research from the National Institute of Health shows that Passionflower may help adults who suffer from mild sleep irregularities.
Minor Cannabinoid: CBN
This cannabinoid has been shown to help support healthy sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
ReCreate Gummies use reclaimed ocean plastic packaging as part of our commitment
to the environment. With our packaging partners, we have reclaimed over 1,150 lbs of Ocean Plastic.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ReCreate
ReCreate, the latest brand from the Stanley Brothers, combines Full-Spectrum CBD, THC, and functional botanicals to help you achieve your wellness goals. Launching with delicious chocolates, fast-acting gummies, and versatile oil tinctures, all ReCreate products are designed for a higher function.