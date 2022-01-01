About this product
Naturally flavored with mocha, our 1:2 oil tincture is packed with Passionflower and 50mg of CBN to help support healthy sleep cycles. All ReCreate products are formulated with our full-spectrum extract and fast-acting nanotechnology to provide one of the most efficacious products available in the market.
CBD per serving 3.33 mg
THC per serving 6.67 mg
CBN per serving 3.33 mg
Botanical Booster: Passionflower
Used across native populations worldwide, Passionflower is known for its calming and soothing effects. Research from the National Institute of Health shows that Passionflower may help adults who suffer from mild sleep irregularities.
Minor Cannabinoid: CBN
This cannabinoid has been shown to help support healthy sleep cycles within the body. This makes this cannabinoid a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.
Rapid Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology for a fast-acting onset and increased bioavailability
About this brand
ReCreate
Crafted using the most innovative techniques in modern botanical science, ReCreate edible & drink formulations combine strain specific, full-spectrum extracts with the most efficacious botanical adaptogens. All ReCreate products consistently deliver a potent, euphoric, and targeted high that addresses your wellness needs rapidly & effectively.