4:1 CBD:THC 10-15% THC | 50-60% CBD

High CBD ratio product promoting calmness for everyday relief of anxiety, aches and pains, without an overwhelming psychoactive element. The lower THC content allows the user to medicate throughout the day with limited impairment while still providing a chill/calming effect paired with CBD which could help with inflammation, stress, epilepsy, anxiety, fibromyalgia, aches and pains. Hybrid.