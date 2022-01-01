About this product
1:1 CBD:THC 30-40% THC | 30-40% CBD
Sativa strain with THC and CBD in equal ratios to provide a balanced effect perfect for daytime enjoyment. Obtain a desired high to kick start any day while equalizing tranquility and anxiety levels.
