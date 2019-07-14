About this strain
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Rise ‘n’ Shine is a sativa-dominant hybrid with relaxing effects. It was created by crossing Green Crack with Sour Bubble, and it inherits an aroma of sour mango. This strain is a great choice for any time of day, and is a wonderful introductory strain for cannabis novices.
Rise ‘n’ Shine effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
60% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Fatigue
80% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
40% of people say it helps with eye pressure
