Red Dirt Sungrown
Headband Cookies Bx1
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Headband Cookies Bx1 effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!