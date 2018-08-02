Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Red Dirt Sungrown

Red Dirt Sungrown

White Chocolate

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

White Chocolate effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Spasticity
25% of people say it helps with spasticity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!