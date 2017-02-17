About this strain
Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time.
Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.
Hawaiian Punch effects
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
