About this strain
Trash is an indica-dominant hybrid that is anything but garbage. This strain crosses Purple Trainwreck against Afghani Hash Plant, blending the mental alertness of Trainwreck with the resin production and deep, earthy aroma native to Afghani genetics. Trash is an ideal smoke for long bouts of video games or other stationary activities. These effects also lend themselves to patients suffering from chronic pain and nausea.
Trash effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
22% of people report feeling headache
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
ADD/ADHD
33% of people say it helps with add/adhd
