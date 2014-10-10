About this strain
Viper
Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.
Viper effects
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
