Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold strain is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique.

This slight indica hybrid is fool proof in the happiness department, as it can turn a frown upside down like no other. 24K Gold is much-loved by users who have high-stress lifestyles they need to escape from, as this hybrid can easily make you forget whatever is worrying you and just allow you to focus on holding back the giggles.