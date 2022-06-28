About this product
This slight indica hybrid is fool proof in the happiness department, as it can turn a frown upside down like no other. 24K Gold is much-loved by users who have high-stress lifestyles they need to escape from, as this hybrid can easily make you forget whatever is worrying you and just allow you to focus on holding back the giggles.
About this brand
Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.
It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.