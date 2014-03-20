About this product
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.
It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.