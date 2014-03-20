RedBud Extracts was born in September 2018 from a desire to deliver a premium vaping experience to the cannabis community.



Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.



It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.