Cherry Pie, sometimes known as Cherry Kush, is a popular and potent indica-leaning hybrid. This strain is a cross between flavor-packed indica Grandaddy Purple, and strong sativa Durban Poison, and it offers smokers some of the best characteristics of both parent strains. Cherry Pie’s balanced and mind-expanding high is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. Its high is known amongst reviewers to be mostly cerebral, giving its consumer a Cheshire grin that lifted their spirits and helped them throughout the day. Cherry Pie’s high has been reviewed to be easy on thought-processes, so many keep a clear head while experiencing increases in mood. It also increased appetite for some. Cherry Pie also gives a body high according to consumers, easing mild insomnia, allowing the muscles to relax and minor aches to dull. Cherry Pie is a great strain for both those new to the cannabis scene and veterans alike if consumed properly.