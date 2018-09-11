About this product
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
About this brand
Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.
It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.