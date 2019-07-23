Grape Ape strain is a tasty, memorable strain with strong indica roots. Its distinctive look and complex fruity flavor makes it an easy favorite -- to say nothing of its incredibly potent body high. Grape Ape strain is the product of strains as different as Mendocino Purps, an award-winning Northern California crossbreed, the influential staple strain Skunk, and a legendary Afghani landrace. The combination of these nuances has yielded a bold and visually striking variety. This indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety.