About this product
Green Apple also carries some benefits for folks that struggle with a variety of disorders connected to mental or physical ailments. It helps to combat arthritics, pain, muscle spasm, stress, anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue.
About this brand
Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.
It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.