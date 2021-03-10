About this product
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.
It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.