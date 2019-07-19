About this product
Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
Drawing on our local heritage, we embraced a culture unbound by convention – pioneering the first-to-market weed vaporizer pod in Oklahoma. Passionately forging further into uncharted territory, we scrutinized and fine-tuned our cannabis extraction process to introduce the maximum-potency distillate RedBud Extracts is known for today.
It is in this spirit of fearless innovation that we continue to expand and grow the RedBud Extracts brand.