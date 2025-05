Flavor: Sweet citrus, with earthy notes. Cheech & Chong x RB Strain Library



Redemption Botanicals was born of necessity.



This need is not one of simply producing cannabis products for Illinois’ consumer base, but rather a need that stems from deep within ourselves as people. Every member of the Redemption team shares a common love, passion, and heightened enthusiasm for all facets of this sacred plant.



Our cannabis flowers are grown with meticulous care and attention to detail, and our extracts and manufactured products embody this spirit of excellence we strive so hard to achieve. See what we're about just one time and we promise you'll come back for more!

