About CBG Distillate – Broad Spectrum

Our broad spectrum CBG distillate is a high-purity amber oil that tests at about ~70`percent CBG and ~25% CBD (depending on the batch), with no detectable amounts of Delta 9 THC. It is extracted from USA-grown, high-CBG strains of hemp and typically arrives crystallized due to its high CBG content.



What is Broad Spectrum CBG Distillate?

CBG distillate is a “distilled” or purified form of CBG that exists “fresh” as a viscous oil but will crystallize over time given the high CBG content. CBG is a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant and the distillate comes from high-CBG strains of hemp. This product is not intoxicating



The term “Broad Spectrum” means that it contains more than just CBG, but also has non-detectable levels of Delta 9 THC.