About this product



About Our Delta 8:CBN Tincture



Our Delta 8:CBN tincture contains a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 and CBN, with a proprietary terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene to maximize effects and MCT as a carrier oil. CBN balances out the energetic aspects of Delta 8 to deliver a comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend gives a soothing relief and is perfect for taking it easy.

Delta 8:CBN Tincture Product Description



Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml



Container: Black glass tincture bottle with child-resistant 1ml dropper with a metered pipette



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 oil with natural terpenes

Total Amount of Oil: 1500 mg (50 mg/ml)

Delta 8 Content: 750 mg (25 mg/ml)

CBN Content: 750 mg (25 mg/ml)

Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes



Extraction Material: Hemp



Original Extraction Method: Ethanol



∆9 Content: None detected

Directions



Measure the desired amount of Delta 8:CBN tincture using the metered dropper and use it as desired. Consult a physician before using this product. Must be at least 21 years or older to use unless allowed at a younger age due to the laws of your state or territory.



Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch the dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination.

Suggested Dosing



Every person’s body is unique and dosing can vary per person depending on internal factors. We suggest starting with a lower dose and increasing if needed, or if directed by a physician.

Important Product Notes



Delta 8:CBN tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and contains under 0.3% ∆9. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Reefer’s Bay retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (H.R.2 – 115th Congress), have a definition of hemp that is different than Section 297a of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 or has a different local or state law that conflicts with existing federal law which thereby renders this product illegal in that state or territory. If we find that the product is illegal in your state or territory after your order we may refuse to ship and give a refund less any processing fees and/or time costs incurred.

While we do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, it is thought that the delta 8 metabolites will trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.

DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT.



