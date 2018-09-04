Refine
Zkittlez Premium Loud Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
