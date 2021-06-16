Regulator
Regulator Cartridge - Durban 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
