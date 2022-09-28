About this product
-0.00% THC.
–Formulated with broad-spectrum distillate. Experience the entourage effect without the trace amount of THC found in full-spectrum tinctures.
-Convenient and highly-effective method for taking CBD. Hold under your tongue for 60-90 and experience faster absorption and higher bioavailability than edibles, capsules, and beverage products.
-750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg tinctures are 1oz (30ml), 6000mg tinctures are 2oz (60ml).
-Ingredients: Broad-Spectrum CBD Distillate, MCT Oil from Coconut, Unsweetened Peppermint Flavor Concentrate.
– All-natural ingredients, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan friendly, with no animal testing. Free of contaminants (lab tested for pesticides, heavy metals, microbes, and residual solvents).
-View the Lab Results for this product.
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.