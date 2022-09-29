Bath bombs are hard-packed mixtures of dry ingredients which fizz and give off bubbles and fragrances when dropped in bathwater. They are composed of essential oils and Epsom salts and are a great way to get CBD into your system.



-Choose from four fragrances with the Multi-Pack, featuring one of each): Summer Breeze (Jasmine), Sweet Dreams (Vanilla & Lavender), Soothing Relief (Eucalyptus), Natural Elevation (Orange & Cedarwood), Multi-Pack (1 of each).



-Ingredients: Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Cream of Tartar, Grape Seed Oil, Water, Oxide Pigment Powder, Essential Oils, MCT Oil, CBD Isolate. Learn more about each ingredient here.



-25mg CBD per Bath Bomb



– Diameter: 2 inches | Net weight: 67 grams (2.3 oz.)



-Does not contain THC (0.00% THC).

