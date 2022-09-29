About this product
Bath bombs are hard-packed mixtures of dry ingredients which fizz and give off bubbles and fragrances when dropped in bathwater. They are composed of essential oils and Epsom salts and are a great way to get CBD into your system.
-Choose from four fragrances with the Multi-Pack, featuring one of each): Summer Breeze (Jasmine), Sweet Dreams (Vanilla & Lavender), Soothing Relief (Eucalyptus), Natural Elevation (Orange & Cedarwood), Multi-Pack (1 of each).
-Ingredients: Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Cream of Tartar, Grape Seed Oil, Water, Oxide Pigment Powder, Essential Oils, MCT Oil, CBD Isolate. Learn more about each ingredient here.
-25mg CBD per Bath Bomb
– Diameter: 2 inches | Net weight: 67 grams (2.3 oz.)
-Does not contain THC (0.00% THC).
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.