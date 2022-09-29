About this product
CBD freeze (750MG)
Comparable to Biofreeze or Icy Hot, this muscle freeze gel dries quickly without leaving a residue. This cold therapy gel is infused with CBD and combines ingredients like Menthol, Arnica, Tea Tree Oil, and Aloe Vera.
– Roll-On application allows you to massage your muscles while applying the CBD Freeze Gel.
-We particularly recommend this product back, neck, shoulder, and hips.
-Does not contain THC (0.00% THC).
-Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Aloe Vera, Arnica, Menthol, Tea Tree Oil, Ilex Paraguariensis Leaf Extract, Carbomer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Camphor, Aqua, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine.
Comparable to Biofreeze or Icy Hot, this muscle freeze gel dries quickly without leaving a residue. This cold therapy gel is infused with CBD and combines ingredients like Menthol, Arnica, Tea Tree Oil, and Aloe Vera.
– Roll-On application allows you to massage your muscles while applying the CBD Freeze Gel.
-We particularly recommend this product back, neck, shoulder, and hips.
-Does not contain THC (0.00% THC).
-Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Aloe Vera, Arnica, Menthol, Tea Tree Oil, Ilex Paraguariensis Leaf Extract, Carbomer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Camphor, Aqua, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.