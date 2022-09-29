About this product
CBD moisturizing (750MG)
Moisturizing face and body cream rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. It has a shea butter and cocoa butter base with a blend of avocado oil, sweet almond oil, macadamia nut oil, red clover, blueberry fruit, chamomile, and calendula.
Does not contain THC (0.00% THC).
-Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Aloe Leaf Juice, Lavender Flower Essential Oil, Lime Peel Essential Oil, Tangerine Peel Essential Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Macadamia Nut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Chamomile Flower, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Infusion of Calendula Flower, Alcohol Extract of Blueberry Fruit, Red Clover Flower, ProVitamin B5, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, , Vitamin E, Neem Seed Oil, Avocado Fruit Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Vitamin A Ester, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate.
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.